Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Up 52.6% in May

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 878,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

KXIN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,942. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Haitaoche Limited (Cayman) operates a China-based electronic commerce platform for imported automobiles. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in China.

