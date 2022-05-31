Kava Market Cap Hits $580.17 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00009103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $580.17 million and approximately $132.52 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00085307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00019444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00261194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 200,672,948 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

