KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,660,000 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the April 30th total of 22,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NYSE:BEKE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.49. 787,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,061,066. KE has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.63, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.54.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEKE. Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

