KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $12.31. KE shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 246,071 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -159.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

