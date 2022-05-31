KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Short Interest Down 27.4% in May

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 4,190,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in KemPharm by 877.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 162,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMPH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,913. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KemPharm will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

