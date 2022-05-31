Kent Lake Capital LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 57,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock remained flat at $$56.99 during trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

