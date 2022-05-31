Kent Lake Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,000. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 2.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,427. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.73.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

