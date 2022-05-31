Kent Lake Capital LLC Sells 45,000 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Kent Lake Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Semler Scientific worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,150. The firm has a market cap of $202.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 29.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SMLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

