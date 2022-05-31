Kent Lake Capital LLC Takes Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,000. LHC Group accounts for about 3.7% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 0.16% of LHC Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,305 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,260,000 after acquiring an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 179,929 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 116,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.00. 4,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.