Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,819,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,547,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,900,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 31,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,154. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00.

