Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Invests $210,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $578,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,149.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

