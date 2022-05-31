Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,402,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after purchasing an additional 322,709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,189. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.