Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 1,168 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.67. 131,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,317. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

