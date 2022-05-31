Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 603 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. 1,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.05 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

