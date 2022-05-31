Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Sells 842 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 315,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,353,000 after purchasing an additional 167,738 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $150.15. 24,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,718. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $140.30 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

