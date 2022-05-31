Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.20. 1,788,397 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10.

