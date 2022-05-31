Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.53. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

