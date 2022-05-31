KeyCorp Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $780.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $780.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $675.92.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $583.28 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.89.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.