Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

KEYS traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 71,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

