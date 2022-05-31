Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.10) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 425 ($5.38) to GBX 375 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kingfisher from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of KGFHY opened at $6.72 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Kingfisher (Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingfisher (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.