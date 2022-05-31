KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KINS Technology Group alerts:

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 338,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. KINS Technology Group has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KINS Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINS Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.