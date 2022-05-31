Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $6.78 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.77.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $176.19 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 994.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s (Get Rating)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.