KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of KL Acquisition stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Monday. KL Acquisition has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.19.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KL Acquisition (KLAQW)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.