Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $1,466,224.67 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 9,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,678,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,244,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,556,000 after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,508,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Knowles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.