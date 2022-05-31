Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDSMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($220.43) to €182.00 ($195.70) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($178.49) to €155.00 ($166.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($203.23) to €188.00 ($202.15) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 446,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,704. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.