Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.05

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 2506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRO. StockNews.com started coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $562.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 58.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.