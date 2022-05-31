Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66,932 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $115,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Lam Research by 18.3% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.