Laurie J. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, hitting $104.32. The stock had a trading volume of 282,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.74. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

