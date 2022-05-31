Leelyn Smith LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

