Leelyn Smith LLC Invests $42,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 405 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 31.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of 66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

