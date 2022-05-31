Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leelyn Smith LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

