Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.18) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.14) to GBX 400 ($5.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.11) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.34).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGEN stock opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.35) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 276.46. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis acquired 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,798.73 ($3,540.90). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,955.39). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,917 shares of company stock worth $169,803,170.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.