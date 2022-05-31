Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.45% and a negative net margin of 429.40%. The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,804,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,228,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

