Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Position Raised by Fort Baker Capital Management LP

Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495,336 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition accounts for 7.3% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.61% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $41,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,877,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 133,798 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 284,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 81,020 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,294. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

