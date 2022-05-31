LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) & Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Head-To-Head Survey

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get LICT alerts:

This table compares LICT and Atento’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $129.14 million 3.14 $24.92 million $1,362.00 16.52 Atento $1.45 billion 0.10 -$92.95 million ($9.98) -0.96

LICT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LICT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LICT and Atento, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50

Atento has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.25%. Given Atento’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than LICT.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and Atento’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 19.15% N/A N/A Atento -9.80% -132.40% -3.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atento has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LICT beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LICT Company Profile (Get Rating)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services. The company operates in California, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Utah, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total of 31,461 voice lines, including incumbent local exchange carrier and competitive local exchange carrier lines; 5,211 miles of fiber optic cable; 11,490 miles of copper cable; and 762 miles of coaxial cable. The company was formerly known as Lynch Interactive Corporation and changed its name to LICT Corporation in March 2007. LICT Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Rye, New York.

Atento Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, financial services, consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, transportation, logistics, and technology and media sectors. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.