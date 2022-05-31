Lido DAO Token (LDO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00538443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00549209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00032194 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008157 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

