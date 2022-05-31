Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) CEO Purchases $24,988.80 in Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 4,384 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $24,988.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 59,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,017,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

