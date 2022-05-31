Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LMB. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LMB opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.37.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

