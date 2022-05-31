Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $92.66 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $92.66 million and $615,485.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.50 or 0.01728398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00420570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008217 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,767,122 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

