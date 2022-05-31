Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $28.14

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.14, but opened at $27.17. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 99,689 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,891,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

