LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Purchased by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for 1.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.64% of LivaNova worth $29,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 15.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $390,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.55. 5,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,127. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About LivaNova (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.