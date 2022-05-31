London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 30th total of 497,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.
London Stock Exchange Group stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $83.62 and a twelve month high of $117.04.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
