Long Focus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII)

Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marrone Bio Innovations as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 209,117 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 305.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 85,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 44.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $205.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Marrone Bio Innovations ( NASDAQ:MBII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 47.07% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Marrone Bio Innovations news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 22,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $25,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBII. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marrone Bio Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.01.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

