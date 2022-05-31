Loop Capital Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,825.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $3,750.00 to $2,825.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,780.28.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,302.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,743.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,051.48.

Amazon.com’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.73 by ($4.49). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

