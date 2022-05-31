LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

LSLPF opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

