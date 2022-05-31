LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
LSLPF opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. LSL Property Services has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $5.28.
About LSL Property Services (Get Rating)
