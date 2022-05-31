Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $18.25. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 508 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,573,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

