Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,960 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,161,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

