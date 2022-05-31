Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 492,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,408. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

