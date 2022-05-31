ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.95

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.95 and last traded at $95.67, with a volume of 59873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ManTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

