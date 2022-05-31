MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222,519.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.42 million and approximately $222,519.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.03 or 0.00945904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00422953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008249 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

